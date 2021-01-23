Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 291 new COVID-19 cases, 454 recoveries

-
-
Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally
rose to 2,53,405 on Saturday with the addition of 291 fresh cases, a health official said.
With six more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in the state went up to 3,786, they said.
A total of 454 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,45,309, officials said.
Of new fatalities, one person died each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Barwani, Rajgarh and Sheopur.
Among the 291 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 86 and Indore 36.
With the new additions, the total number of cases in Indore rose to 57,265, including 924 deaths so far, while Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 42,018 with 603 fatalities.
Indore now has 1,198 active cases and Bhopal 1,045.
With 24,591 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 52.10 lakh, officials added.
Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,53,405, new cases 291, death toll 3,786, recovered 2,45,309, active cases 4,310, number of tests so far 52,10,434.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
