36% of designated beneficiaries in Karnataka vaccinated: Official data

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccine: How to ensure equitable distribution
Covid healthcare workers at risk for mental health problems: Study
Digital health ID not mandatory for accessing Covid vaccine: Health Min
Rajya Sabha passes bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday
-
: An estimated 36 per cent of
designated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of vaccinated in the state so far to 1,84,154, official data said.
Out of the 10,065 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 3,669 took the shots in 107 sessions till 5:30 pm today, according to the data released by the state Health Minister.
All the 3,669 vaccinated during the day as against the targeted 10,065 were from the city as no vaccination sessions were held in other districts.
Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 to Saturday 5:30 pm stands at 1,84,154.
This was against the targeted 3,28,478 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 56 per cent.
No major or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported across the state today, the Health Department said.
Meanwhile, the staff members at airports in the state were considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and permitted for vaccination on priority basis.
The government said the health warriors who were in the forefront during the fight against coronavirus would be given priority followed by people with co-morbidity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU