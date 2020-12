Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: Indore reports 405 Covid-19 cases

As many as 405 new cases were reported in Indore on Friday, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria.

The overall cases in the district have now reached 51,168, while the cumulative death toll climbed to 834.

So far 46,146 have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

