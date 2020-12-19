Jaipur: Nearly 70 volunteers given Covaxin as part of Phase III trials

-
Nearly 70 volunteers were given Covaxin, a vaccine being developed indigenously for coronavirus, in the Phase III trials here, an official said on Friday.
They were given the vaccine at a private hospital in Jaipur.
Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Two trials of the vaccine have been conducted and the results of the first phase were released a few days ago by the ICMR, said the principal investigator for the clinical trials, Dr Manish Jain.
He said the volunteers being given the vaccine will be constantly monitored.
The volunteers have been briefed that there may be mild fever or pain due to it.
