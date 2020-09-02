Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: No lockdown on Sundays, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium extended
MP govt functioning smoothly, says CM and 'minister of every dept' Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,019 new cases, 13 deaths, 948 recover
Congress MLA who joined BJP appointed chairman of MP State Civil Supplies
Cong leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology
-
There will be no lockdown in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays, an order by Madhya Pradesh Government government said on Tuesday.
The order referred to a decision of August 6 which said lockdown will be imposed every Sunday. "The order to impose lockdown has been repealed by the government with immediate effect," it said.
The guidelines for Unlock 4 released by Home Ministry have come into force from September 1.
As per the state government's latest update, 32 deaths and 1,525 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh today.
The total count of cases in the state now stands at 65,490 including 14,072 active cases, 49,992 recoveries and 1,426 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU