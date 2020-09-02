Andhra Pradesh coronairus update: Covid death toll breaches 4,000-mark

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 in crossed the 4,000 mark on Tuesday while 10,368 more people tested positive.

With 84 fatalities during the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 4,053. became the fifth state in the country to record more than 4,000 deaths so far.

The state has already overtaken Tamil Nadu as the second worst-affected in the country in terms of the number of Covid cases. Maharashtra continued to top the list with over 7 lakh cases.

For a seventh consecutive day, registered over 10,000 cases during a 24 hour period. This pushed the tally to 4,45,139.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, a maximum of 14 fatalities were reported from Chittoor district, 12 from West Godavari and 10 from East Godavari district.

Seven deaths each were registered in Anantapur, Guntur, and Visakhapatnam districts, six in Nellore, five in Kadapa, four each in Krishna, Kurnool, and Srikakulam districts, while three people succumbed in Prakasam and two in Vizianagaram.

Chittoor has the highest death toll at 429, followed by East Godavari (401), Guntur (383) and Kurnool (382).

During the last 24 hours, 1,208 cases were reported from East Godavari district, pushing the district's tally to 60, 611, the highest in the state. As many as 1,068 cases were reported from Chittoor district and 1,059 from Nellore.

The 24 hour period also saw 9,350 people recovering from the virus. With this, the cumulative recoveries rose to 3,39,876.

The number of active cases in the state mounted to 1,01,210. East Godavari has a maximum 18,924 active cases, followed by 10,732 in Prakasam, 9,090 in Chittoor, 7,990 in Vizianagaram and 7,561 in Guntur.

During the last 24 hours, the authorities conducted 59,834 tests comprising 29,754 VRDL/Truenat/NACO tests and 30,080 rapid antigen tests. With this, the state has so far tested 37,82,746 samples.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)