Madhya Pradesh govt extends 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of state

The Madhya Pradesh government has
extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations, a senior official said on Tuesday.
In the state capital Bhopal, the coronavirus-induced curfew has been extended till 6 am on May 24, while in the industrial hub of Indore, it will remain in force till May 29 night, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said in a release.
After meetings of various district crisis management committees, it was decided to extend the corona curfew till 6 am on May 31 in 19 districts -- Ujjain, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sagar, Morena, Neemuch, Shahdol, Umaria, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Raisen, Bhind, Balaghat, Sheopur, Seoni, Sehore, Vidisha, Mandla and Damoh, he said.
Besides, the curbs have been extended till 6 am on May 24 in 25 other districts -- Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Chhindwara, Hoshangabad, Singrauli, Satna, Sidhi, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Mandsaur, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Panna, Khargone, Guna, Barwani, Shajapur, Niwadi, Khandwa, Chhattarpur, Jhabua, Katni, Harda and Datia.
In Alirajpur, Narsinghpur, Betul, Anuppur and Ratlam, the corona curfew will remain in force till 6 am on May 25, in Burhanpur till 6 am on May 20 and in Dindori till 7 am on May 27, the release said.
On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 5,921 COVID-19 cases and 77 fatalities, taking the infection count to 7,37,306 and the death toll to 7,069, as per official data.
The number of fresh coronavirus cases in the state fell below 6,000 on Monday for the first time after a gap of nearly five weeks.
