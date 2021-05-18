India Coronavirus Dispatch: Antibody tests gain popularity amid second wave

Over 263,533 fresh cases reported

India reported 263,533 fresh infections on Tuesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 25.2 million, according to central health ministry data. The country saw 4,329 deaths due to the pandemic, taking the death toll to 278,719. The active caseload is at 3.3 million, while the total recoveries have surged to 21.5 million. As many as 184 million shots have been administered since the nationwide inoculation programme kicked off on January 16. Of these, 1.5 million were given on Monday. Read more

Antibody tests gain popularity

Amid the second wave of Covid, antibody tests are gaining popularity as many people suspect they may have caught the virus already, or are curious to measure their antibody levels after getting vaccinated, a report in ThePrint said. Also, many labs are claiming the tests indicate “protection” or “immunity” against the virus in the future. This is untrue. Antibody tests do not provide any information about protection from the virus in the future. They are only capable of detecting past infections or immune response from vaccination, the report said. Read more

Covaxin works against Indian-origin variant: study

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin has maintained its efficacy against B.1.617 or the Indian-origin variant—researchers from the vaccine maker, ICMR, and the National Institute of Virology have found, a report in ThePrint said. To check the efficacy, the researchers collected blood samples of patients who had recovered from Covid along with those who had been vaccinated with Covaxin. These samples were tested against a number of variants circulating in India — including B.1.617 and B.1.117 or the "UK variant". The findings have been published in a correspondence in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. Read more

Karnataka to house Covaxin, Sputnik V manufacturing facilities

Karnataka is set to house new facilities being set up to manufacture two Covid vaccines—Covaxin and Sputnik V, a report in The Indian Express said. While the Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) facility is being established in Malur of Kolar district, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL) is expected to manufacture Sputnik V from its facility in Dharwad. Bharat Biotech has expressed confidence in producing nearly 50 million Covaxin shots a month by the end of August, beginning at the pace of 10 million doses a month by the end of June, according to the state health minister. Read more

Many States show interest in Sputnik V

Many States have approached Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to procure the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, a report in The Indian Express said. The firm is the marketing partner for the vaccine in India. The States' interest comes at a time the country is facing a shortage of vaccines with more people becoming eligible with the Centre earlier this month permitting vaccination of those above 18 years of age. “As of now, 8-9 States have approached,” Global Head of Integrated Product Development Organisation Sauri Gudlavalleti said at the launch of a pilot programme for the vaccine at Apollo Hospitals. Read more