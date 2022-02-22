Madhya Pradesh logs 521 new Covid cases, two deaths; active tally now 6,172

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,35,808 on Tuesday after the detection of 521 new cases, while the death toll increased by two to touch 10,719, a health department official said.
The positivity rate stood stable at 1.2 per cent for the second consecutive day, he added.
The recovery count was 10,18,917 after 1,244 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 6,172, he said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 103 and 47 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.
With 60,620 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,74,98,295, the official said.
A government release said 11,32,66,277 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 79,828 on Tuesday.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,35,808, new cases 521, death toll 10,719, recoveries 10,18,917, active cases 6,172, number of tests so far 2,74,98,295.
