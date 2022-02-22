Delhi logs 498 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate below 1%

on Tuesday reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 51,793, while 411 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.

The national capital's case tally has risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106, it stated.

on Monday reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28.

On Sunday, the city logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

