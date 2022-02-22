Gujarat logs 367 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally below 4,000

-
Gujarat reported 367 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its overall tally to 12,21,276, and four more deaths linked to the infection, while 902 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.
With four deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 10,906, it said. As many as 902 patients were discharged, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 12,06,445, said the department in a release. The number of active cases now stands at 3,925 with 36 patients being on ventilator support, the release said. District-wise, 161 new cases were reported in Ahmedabad, the highest in the state, followed by 87 in Vadodara, 15 in Gandhinagar, nine in Surat, and eight in Rajkot, among others, it said. Out of the four fatalities, Vadodara reported two, and Bharuch and Porbandar one each, the department said. As many as 1.86 lakh people received their COVID-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours, raising the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.24 crore, it said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new coronavirus case and as many recovery in the last 24 hours, officials said. With this, the UT's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,408 and the recoveries to 11,401, they said. There are three active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths linked to the infection so far, the officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,21,276, new cases 367, death toll 10,906, discharged 12,06,445, active cases 3,925, people tested so far - figures not released.
