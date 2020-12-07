Madhya Pradesh: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh reports 514 new Covid cases, 1,010 recoveries, 8 deaths
Madhya Pradesh adds 865 new Covid-19 cases; 792 recover from the infection
Madhya Pradesh reports 2,323 fresh Covid-19 cases, 29 new deaths
Madhya Pradesh: Deadline to pay PM crop insurance premium extended
End of lockdown in Dehradun: All normal activities to resume from June 29
-
People rushed to stock essential
commodities in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on the eve of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' bodies against three agriculture laws passed by the Centre.
Though major organisations have not backed the shutdown call, people crowded shops to buy essential commodities.
On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh would lead a protest at Chavni Anaj Mandi here, said Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav.
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) spokesman Ashish Bhairam said a rally will be taken out.
He said RKMM workers will request shop owners to down the shutters for the sake of farmers.
A police officer has warned of stern action if anybody tries to take law into his hands during bandh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU