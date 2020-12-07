Opposition parties back 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday; Trinamool opts out

Cracks have emerged within the ranks as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said it will not support the 'Bharat Bandh' and asked its workers to stay away.

The has been at the forefront in opposing the farm laws in Parliament. It has also lent its support to the protests by the farmers but has decided not to go with Tuesday's call.

Party MP Saugata Roy on Monday said, " stands in solidarity with the farmers, but will not support the in West Bengal as it goes against our principles."

Earlier, Chief Mamata Banerjee had tweeted, "I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills."

The bandh has found support from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, PAGD, NCP, CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, RSP and AIFB. A joint statement was issued by leaders of these parties on Sunday: "We, the undersigned leaders of political parties, extend our solidarity with the ongoing massive struggle by the Indian farmers organised by various kisan organisations from across the country and extend our support to their call for a on December 8 demanding the withdrawal of these retrograde Agri-laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill."

The BSP, Shiv Sena and the TRS have also supported the bandh.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh are protesting along the borders of the capital against the three new agricultural laws by the Central government.

The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers' leaders remained inconclusive on Saturday with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. The next meeting is scheduled on December 9 with farmers giving a 'Bharat Bandh' call on Tuesday, and asserting that the protest will continue if the government doesn't repeal the three laws.