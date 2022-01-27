Madhya Pradesh records 9,532 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths

-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,33,693 on Thursday with 9,532 new infections coming to light.
Death toll increased to 10,597 as six patients succumbed since previous evening, the health department said. Positivity rate fell to 11.9 per cent from 12.3 per cent on Wednesday. The recovery count stood at 8,51,893 after 10,547 people were discharged from hospitals during the day. The state now has 71,203 active coronavirus patients. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-affected cities of MP, registered 2,049 and 2,278 new cases, respectively.
With 79,813 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 2,56,28,183. A government release said 10,90,29,434 anti-COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,09,654 on Thursday. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 9,33,693, New cases 9,532, Death toll 10,597, Recoveries 8,51,893, Active cases 71,203, Number of tests done so far 2,56,28,183.
