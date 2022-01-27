Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana clocks 3,944 new cases, three deaths

on Thursday recorded 3,944 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,51,099, while the death toll rose to 4,081 with three more fatalities.

on Wednesday reported 3,801 new COVID-19 cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,372, followed by 288 in Medchal Malkajgiri and 259 in Ranga Reddy districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

A total of 2,444 people recovered from the infection today, taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,07,498.

Active cases stood at 39,520, the bulletin said.

A total of 97,549 samples were examined today and the total number examined till date was 3,17,76,018.

The samples tested per million population were 8,53,735.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.54 per cent and 94.20 per cent, respectively.

