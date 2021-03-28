Madhya Pradesh sees 2,276 coronavirus-19 cases, 11 deaths, 1,075 recoveries

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported
2,276 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,88,683, while the day also saw 11 deaths and 1,075 people getting discharged, an official said.
The state's toll stands at 3,958 and the recovery count is 2,70,540, he added.
"With 603 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,791 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,987 with the addition of 498 cases. Indore has so far reported 955 deaths, including two on Sunday, while Bhopal's toll rose by one to reach 629," he said.
Indore and Bhopal have 3,123 and 3,768 active cases respectively, the official said.
With 25,483 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in MP crossed 63.22 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,88,683, new cases 2276, death toll 3,958, recovered 2,70,540, active cases 14,185, number of tests so far 63,22,512.
