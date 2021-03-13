Madhya Pradesh sees 675 coronavirus cases, 496 recoveries, 2 deaths

-
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday
reported 675 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering, an official said.
The toll in the state now stands at 3,885 and the recovery count is 2,59,454, he added.
"With 247 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,889 while that of Bhopal rose to 45,197 with the addition of 138 cases. Indore has so far reported 941 deaths and Bhopal 621. Indore has 1578 active cases while Bhopal has 817," he said.
With 16,040 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in MP crossed 59.89 lakh.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,67,851, new cases 675, death toll 3,885, recovered 2,59,454, active cases 4,512, number of tests so far 59,89,587.
