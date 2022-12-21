JUST IN
Madras High Court rejects plea against linking Aadhaar and electricity code

The first bench of Madras HC rejected a plea from an advocate seeking to quash a Government Order (GO) passed in October this year, which mandated seeding of Aadhaar with the electricity consumer code

Topics
Madras High Court | Chennai | electricity sector

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

gavel, Insolvency, IBC, firms

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from an advocate seeking to quash a Government Order (GO) passed in October this year, which mandated seeding of Aadhaar with the electricity consumer code.

There is no merit in the petition, the bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

The bench was dismissing the petition from M L Ravi, also founder-president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi who challenged the GO dated October 6 of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 18:28 IST

