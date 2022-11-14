4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology

An of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Punjab's on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, informed National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 3:42 AM.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, " of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, ."

Earlier on Saturday evening, an rocked Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8 pm.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it had said.

