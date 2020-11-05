Maha Assembly calls for meet to discuss 'breach of privilege' against Arnab

A day after the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-chief in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's Privilege Committee called a meeting on Thursday to discuss a "breach of privilege" motion moved against him by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm.

Sarnaik moved the breach of privilege motion against Goswami in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on September 16 for allegedly using derogatory language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP President Sharad Pawar for their alleged inaction in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

A similar motion was moved by MLA Manisha Kayande in the Legislative Council.

On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

