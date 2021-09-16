Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets PM Modi, discusses farmer issues

-
ALSO READ
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
Haryana CM Khattar lashes out at Amarinder Singh over farmers' issues
Adequate arrangements to tackle black fungus cases: Haryana chief minister
No relief in sight for Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana farmers block highways after police lathicharge in Karnal
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed various issues, including those related to the ongoing protest by farmers.
The meeting between the two leaders lasted more than an hour.
Talking to the media after the meeting, Khattar said he has invited the prime minister to the inauguration of the railway corridor built along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.
Asked about the farmer agitation, Khattar said they also discussed the issue and the recent protest by farmers in Karnal.
A section of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, has been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for over nine months now.
The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they feel will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
The government has insisted that these laws have given farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU