PM Modi to hold review meeting with secretaries on September 18

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Anurag Thakur takes charge as new I&B minisiter
PM Modi chairs first in-person Union Cabinet meet in over a year
Modi Cabinet 2.0, with 77 ministers, is all about politics and governance
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
No fresh agenda, lots of unfinished work for PM Modi's new ministers to do
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on September 18, according to sources.
The meeting comes days after Modi chaired a meeting with his council of ministers, which was termed as 'Chintan Shivir'.
The sources said the meeting with the secretaries is scheduled to be held in the evening on September 18.
Specific details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.
Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged lives and the economy, the government has been taking various measures to revive the situation, including steps to boost economic growth.
In July, Modi effected a reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of seven states going for polls next year. Out of them, BJP is in power in six states, including Uttar Pradesh.
At the meeting with the ministers on September 14, Modi stressed that simplicity is the way of life.
Four more such 'Chintan Shivirs' will be held for further improving governance, sources had said.
At the meeting, Modi asked the ministers to learn from the best practices of their colleagues.
Stating that sharing is caring, the prime minister had also spoken about tiffin meetings during his Gujarat days where everyone used to bring their own tiffins in meetings and shared the food as well as ideas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU