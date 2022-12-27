JUST IN
5.81 million farmers benefitted in ongoing Kharif season, says Centre
Business Standard

Maha govt to set up corporation to procure medicines for govt hospitals

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan gave the information while replying to a calling attention motion by the BJP's Pravin Datke

Topics
Maharashtra government | Government hospitals | Medicines

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Medicines, Pharma

As the delay in procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the state-owned Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation is creating shortages at government hospitals, the state government is planning to set up a new corporation for procurement, it told the Legislative Council here on Tuesday.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan gave the information while replying to a calling attention motion by the BJP's Pravin Datke.

The Haffkine Corporation did not utilise Rs 650 crore out of the budgetary allocation Rs 1,500 crore this year. As a result, many government hospitals are running out of medicines and equipment, the minister said.

To tide over the situation, the government has authorised hospitals to spend 30 per cent of their budget on the purchase of medicines and equipment against the usual 10 per cent allocation, Mahajan added. He also underlined the problems of human resource crunch at Haffkine and said its chairman was transferred 11 times in the past three years.

A total of 24 permanent and 109 contractual employees are working at the Haffkine Corporation, he stated. Earlier, Datke said that government hospitals are facing a serious shortage of medicines and equipment.

Mayo Hospital in Nagpur is running short of medicines, surgical equipment, X-ray and pathology kits, and poor patients are being asked to purchase these kits from medical shops, he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:53 IST

