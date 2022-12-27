5.38 mn public grievances redressed during good governance week: Centre

As many as 53.8 lakh were redressed during the recently concluded week, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The government celebrated the second 'Sushasan Saptah' ( week) between December 19 and 25.

The Sushasan Saptah witnessed a nationwide campaign for redressal of and improving service delivery, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore 2022 has witnessed significant progress 53.8 lakh were redressed, 310 lakh service delivery applications were disposed and 949 innovations in governance were documented.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore (governance towards village) was the theme of the week.

On December 23, district-level workshops were held in all 768 districts to deliberate on innovations and vision India@2047.

The district-level workshops were chaired by a senior retired IAS officer who had served as district collector in that district.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in its 121st report, had commended the phenomenal success of Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign and recommended that such campaigns should be held more frequently.

The Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign and week 2022 events have been symbolic of the strength of the whole-of-government approach in which officials worked with state government officials and district officials up to tehsil level and succeeded in taking forward the nation's governance model of "maximum governance-minimum government", the statement added.

