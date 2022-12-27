JUST IN
MCD seeks support from NGOs, pvt firms for development of smart classes
BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings
Amid soaring Chinese outreach, India needs to enhance development diplomacy
Corporate India gears up to hedge China supply risk amid Covid surge
Maharashtra: Covid mock drills conducted at about 1,300 health facilities
5.38 mn public grievances redressed during good governance week: Centre
India-Nepal armies undertake 48-hr gruelling training exercise: Army
Students will be taught 'corrected' version of Indian history soon: Pradhan
Delhi hospitals 'fully equipped' to fight any surge in Covid cases: Sisodia
Maharashtra: Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in 10 months
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Corporate India gears up to hedge China supply risk amid Covid surge
icon-arrow-left
BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings
Business Standard

Amid soaring Chinese outreach, India needs to enhance development diplomacy

A parliamentary panel has recommended that India needs to review and enhance its developmental diplomacy in view of the increasing Chinese outreach and presence in its neighbourhood

Topics
Ministry of External Affairs | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

A parliamentary panel has recommended that India needs to review and enhance its developmental diplomacy in view of the increasing Chinese outreach and presence in its neighbourhood.

This view of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs is part of the action taken report tabled by the government in Parliament earlier this week.

The ministry report was on the panel's observations on the subject Demands for Grants' of the ministry for the year 2022-23.

It also dealt with aid allocations to India's neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan and Nepal.

"In view of the increasing Chinese outreach and presence in India's neighbourhood, the Committee feel that India needs to review and enhance their developmental diplomacy," the panel said.

It further suggested that "a strategy/vision should be formulated to expand our developmental partnership, particularly capacity building and knowledge sharing, to effectively counter the presence of other regional powers in our neighbourhood."

The ministry submitted that the Government of India attaches high priority to the relationship with neighbouring countries and has a well articulated policy of 'Neighbourhood First'.

In its reply, the Ministry of External Affairs told the panel that primary orientation of India's foreign policy remains its immediate neighbourhood under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The overarching philosophy is to ensure that our partners in the region draw benefits and values from the growth, development and rise of India and on this basis, all countries in our region work towards developing equitable partnerships with each other, the ministry said in the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU