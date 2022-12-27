BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

-
ALSO READ
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Check your marks, details here
BSE Odisha 10 Result: Date and time for HSC results to be announced today
Odisha CM invites industries to invest ahead of 'Make In Odisha' Conclave
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard
Odisha govt health scheme helps over 600,000 poor people get free treatment
-
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Odisha on Wednesday during which he will chair important party meetings and address public rallies.
BJP chief spokesperson and MP Anil Baluni said Nadda will address a rally each in Kandhamal and Banpur in Puri.
He will also pay floral tributes at Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's statue in Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal.
Nadda will meet the party's mandal and booth presidents, parliamentary team in charge of Kandhamal and Puri seats, besides holding other organisational meetings.
The BJP had won eight of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, long dominated by the BJD, in 2019 and is working to improve its tally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU