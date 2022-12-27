JUST IN
5.38 mn public grievances redressed during good governance week: Centre
India-Nepal armies undertake 48-hr gruelling training exercise: Army
Students will be taught 'corrected' version of Indian history soon: Pradhan
Delhi hospitals 'fully equipped' to fight any surge in Covid cases: Sisodia
Maharashtra: Lumpy skin disease claimed lives of 11,547 cattle in 10 months
Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka on Dec 30 and 31 to review preparations
Massive hailstorm damages nearly 4,500 houses in 4 districts of Assam
Uddhav says state govt should ask SC to declare disputed border area as UT
Ex-UP minister rejects Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Rahul to join Modi's yatra
Modi govt created futuristic avenues for India's youth: Jitendra Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Amid soaring Chinese outreach, India needs to enhance development diplomacy
icon-arrow-left
MCD seeks support from NGOs, pvt firms for development of smart classes
Business Standard

BJP President Nadda to visit Odisha tomorrow, to address 2 public meetings

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Odisha on Wednesday during which he will chair important party meetings and address public rallies

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | BJP | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses intellectuals' meeting in Siwan. Photo: PTI
BJP National President J P Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a day-long visit to Odisha on Wednesday during which he will chair important party meetings and address public rallies.

BJP chief spokesperson and MP Anil Baluni said Nadda will address a rally each in Kandhamal and Banpur in Puri.

He will also pay floral tributes at Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati's statue in Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal.

Nadda will meet the party's mandal and booth presidents, parliamentary team in charge of Kandhamal and Puri seats, besides holding other organisational meetings.

The BJP had won eight of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state, long dominated by the BJD, in 2019 and is working to improve its tally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU