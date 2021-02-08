JUST IN
Maha sees 2,216 new Covid-19 cases, 3,423 recoveries; 15 die

The death toll toll in the state rose to 51,325, the state Health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra on Monday reported

2,216 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,46,287, while 15 fatalities pushed the toll to 51,325, the state Health department said.

Of the 15 deaths, eight fatalities occurred in the past 48 hours, while six others were from the previous week. One death had occurred before the last week, it said, adding that six of these fatalities were from Yavatmal district in Vidarbha region.

With 3,423 patients being discharged from hospitals on Monday, Maharashtra's overall recovery count rose to 19,58,971, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 95.73 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent. The state has 34,720 activecases, the department said.

At 399, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the day in the state and three deaths, taking the cumulative count of infections to 3,12,280 and fatalities to 11,395, the department said in a release.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite areas, accounted for 705 new cases, taking the tally past the 7 lakh-mark to 7,00,539, while the cumulative death toll is19,635, it said.

Nagpur city reported 230new coronavirus positive cases and the Pune Municipal Corporation areas 167 cases.

Currently, 1,67,764 people are in home quarantine and 1,976 in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

With 32,354 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 1,50,10,037, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positivecases: 20,46,287; newcases2,216; deaths: 51,325; discharged 19,58,971; activecases: 34,720; people tested so far: 1,50,10,037.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 20:13 IST

