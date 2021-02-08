No new Covid case in Arunachal Pradesh; 19,142 frontline workers inoculated

Arunachal Pradesh did not report



any COVID-19 case on Monday, with the tally remaining unchanged at 16,830, a health department official said.

As many as 16,767 people have recuperated from the disease so far, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state currently has seven active cases, he said.

Altogether, 3,95,994 samples have been examined in the state, including 199 on Sunday.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.62 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.04 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the SSO added.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said that 19,142 health workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The health department is carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven cases of adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) have been reported until Sunday, the SIO said.

