Maharashtra: 214 new Covid-19 cases reported in Aurangabad; 7 more die

COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the district to 32,993, an official said on Monday.

The district also reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the toll to 916, he said.

As of now, there are 5,961 COVID-19 cases in the district, while 26,116 patients have recovered from the viral infection, the official said.

