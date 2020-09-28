Definitive data on Mexico's Covid-19 toll will take 2 years: Govt official

-
ALSO READ
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
Hospitals rework Covid-19 narrative as pandemic takes toll on trust, biz
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
India Covid-19 cases cross 300,000-mark, death toll at 8,718: Worldometer
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
-
Mexico's top coronavirus official said Sunday that definitive data on the country's death toll from COVID-19 won't be available for a couple of years.
The statement by Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lpez-Gatell is likely to revive debate about Mexico's death toll, currently at 76,430, the fourth-highest in the world.
When will the final statistics on deaths from COVID-19 be ready? Certainly, a couple of years after the first year of the pandemic, Lpez-Gatell said, adding that work would be left to the country's statistics institute.
Officials have acknowledged in the past that the figure is a significant undercount, because it includes only those who died after a positive test result, almost always at a hospital. Mexico does very little testing, and many people die without a test.
But the Mexican government has avoided adjusting its death toll upward to account for people who died at home or weren't tested.
Some parts of the country like Mexico City have begun conducting their own recalculations, finding excess deaths likely caused by coronavirus were at least double official figures.
The issue is a significant one in Mexico, because President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has frequently compared Mexico's death rates to those of other countries in a bid to convince the public that his administration isn't doing a bad job at handling the pandemic.
But many other countries have attempted to adjust official figures to account for spikes in deaths that coincide with virus outbreaks.
But Lpez-Gatell placed in doubt Sunday whether the figure was important or whether it could really be measured.
He described the definitive death toll as one of these technical details and said the pandemic cannot be measured.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU