Maharashtra: 3,144 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

-
ALSO READ
New UK coronavirus mutant has not entered state: Maharashtra govt
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Maha sees 3,537 new Covid-19 cases, 4,913 recoveries; 70 fatalities
Odisha reports 234 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
-
With the addition of3,144 new
cases ofcoronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 3,12,705,an official said on Tuesday.
Besides these new cases reported on Monday, 10 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 6,454, he said.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.06 per cent, he said.
So far, 2,77,536 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 88.75 per cent.
There are 28,715 active cases in the district at present, the official said.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 49,706 and the death toll at 1,223, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU