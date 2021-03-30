India provides 100,000 doses of Covaxin against Covid-19 to Paraguay

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Death of Covaxin volunteer unrelated to vaccine trials: Bharat Biotech
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective on UK strain of Covid-19: ICMR
-
Paraguay on Monday received a shipment of 1,00,000 doses of India's indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine.
"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," Sputnik reported citing Paraguay Health Ministry.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in the south American country.
"Never too far for friendship. Made in India vaccines arrive in Paraguay," Jaishankar tweeted.
Paraguay has reported over 2,09,000 COVID-19 cases. So far, over 4,063 people have died in the country due to the infection.
India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 countries.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 638.81 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU