NDMC nod for regularisation of sanitation workers engaged from 1998-2003

-
ALSO READ
NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures
NDMC clears proposals for transfer of lands for Delhi Metro Ph-4 projects
NDMC council rejects proposal to raise tax burden on residents
About 700 buildings identified as dangerous in pre-monsoon survey: NDMC
-
The standing committee of the north corporation on Friday approved a proposal on regularisation of sanitation workers engaged from April 1998 to March 2003, officials said.
The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.
The proposal will now await the nod of the House of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).
The panel in its meeting held at the Civic Centre approved the proposal on regularisation of sanitation workers who were engaged from April 1998 to March 2003, officials said.
The erstwhile unified Muncipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into North, South and East corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC in 2012.
The proposal says that the erstwhile MCD had in 1978 approved regularisation of daily-wage employees in a phased manner.
The NDMC had in 2021 approved regularisation of substitute or daily-wage sanitation workers, who were engaged from April 1, 1998 to March 31, 2003, with effect from April 1, 2006, after converting them into daily wager employees with effect from March 31, 2006 in the pay scale of Rs 2,550-3,200, against the vacant posts lying in zones concerned in a phase-wise manner, it says.
Now, the matter has been discussed with higher authorities and it was decided to "place a fresh preamble" for seeking approval of the corporation for regularisation in next phase, it added.
Out of 2,673 vacant posts in the six zones of the NDMC, 500 of these are proposed to be filled in the first phase, it said.
In addition, the remaining substitute sanitation workers, engaged up to March 31, 2003, would also be regularised as and when vacant posts are available, the proposal says.
Besides, a proposal to install solar power panels on rooftops of various municipal buildings or lands in partnership with an agency with a revenue sharing model was also approved, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU