India coronavirus update: India records 55,839 new infections, 702 deaths

DATA STORY: India sees sharpest single-day drop in active cases since Sep 22
Business Standard

Maharashtra coronavirus update: 1,101 cases in Thane; tally at 203,727

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

The COVID-19 tally in Thane has

reached 2,03,727 after detection of 1,101 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Thursday.

The district also reported 16 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 5,145, he said.

As of now, there are 12,698 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,85,884 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Thane is 91.24 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.53 per cent.

Kalyan remains on top with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 48,568 followed by Thane city-44,565 and Navi Mumbai-42,879, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far recorded 39,597 COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths due to the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 22 2020. 11:11 IST

