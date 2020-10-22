Maharashtra coronavirus update: 1,101 cases in Thane; tally at 203,727

The COVID-19 tally in has



reached 2,03,727 after detection of 1,101 new cases in the district, an official said on Thursday.

The district also reported 16 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the toll to 5,145, he said.

As of now, there are 12,698 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 1,85,884 patients have recovered, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in is 91.24 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.53 per cent.

Kalyan remains on top with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 48,568 followed by city-44,565 and Navi Mumbai-42,879, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far recorded 39,597 COVID-19 cases and 861 deaths due to the disease.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)