Jharkhand coronavirus update: 647 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 98,061 on Thursday as 647 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 851, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 163, followed by East Singhbhum (97) and Bokaro (61), the official said.

The state now has 6,206 active cases, while 91,004 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

has tested 56,226 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

