Odisha coronavirus update: 1,931 new Covid-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

on Wednesday reported 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 2,74,181, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,181, a health department official said.

The state also registered recovery of 2,716 patients taking the number of cured people to 2,54,913, which is 92.97 per cent of the total caseload.

Of the new cases, 1,120 were reported from various quarantine centres and 811 people detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 273, followed by Cuttack at 153, Angul at 120 and Sundargarh at 104.

Taking to Twitter, the state health department said, "Regret to inform the demise of thirteen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."



Four new fatalities were registered in Mayurbhanj district, three in Puri, two in Khurda and one each in Balasore, Angul, Nuapada and Bolangir.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients also died in the state due to comorbidities, the official said.

currently has 18,034 active cases, which is 6.57 per cent of the states caseload, he said.

Over 41.59 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.

Meanwhile, while reviewing the corona situation in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that there is no room for complacency at this time though the trend of infection is decreasing.

He asked officials as well as the people to be more vigilant in view of the upcoming festive season and winter.

Additional Chief Secretary Health PK Mohapatra said that the infection rate in the state has reduced and recovery rate increased.

He said at present there are more than 1,000 active patients in five districts- Khurda, Cuttack, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj and Angul.

As the positivity rate has dropped, people are not interested in testing, Mohapatra said adding that the patients with symptoms were therefore asked to come forward for testing.

He said as many as 15,515 patients are currently under house isolation.

