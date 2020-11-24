Maharashtra coronavirus update: Covid cases cross 50,000-mark in Thane city

-
-
The COVID-19 tally in Thane
district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,24,222 with the addition of 634 new cases, an official said on Tuesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Thane city has crossed the grim margin of 50,000 and its tally now stands at 50,131, he said.
The death toll in the district has risen to 5,609 after 10 more fatalities were reported on Monday, he said.
The official also said Kalyan town in the district has so far reported 52,795 COVID-19 cases, Navi Mumbai-47,249 and Mira Bhayander-23,762.
Among the COVID-19 fatalities, Thane city has so far reported 1,217 deaths, Kalyan-1,044, Navi Mumbai-961 and Mira Bhayander-752, the official said.
As of now, there are 6,548 active infection cases in the district, while 2,12,065 patients have recovered.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.58 per cent, the death rate is 2.50 per cent, while the active cases comprise 2.92 per cent of the total infections reported so far, the official added.
The neighbouring Palghar has till now recorded 42,279 coronavirus cases and 1,146 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.
