Rajasthan witnessing 2nd peak of coronavirus cases: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday that the state is registering over 3,000 Covid-19 cases per day for the past few days, calling it a second peak of coronavirus in the state.
The Health Minister himself tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and has been admitted to the RUHS Hospital here.
Precaution is the only way to save oneself from this pandemic, Sharma said, adding that there are many reasons for the spike in the number of Covid cases. Municipal corporation polls, panchayat polls, weather change, festivals and marriage season are a few of them. People have also been careless due to which Covid-19 is spreading, he added.
The health minister further said that massive preparations are being made for vaccines, though it will take time to reach the masses and therefore precaution is the only way to keep Covid-19 at bay.
He also urged people to wear masks, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing.
Rajasthan is witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days. On Monday, the state reported 3,232 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, while on Sunday, it reported 3,260 new cases and 17 deaths.
Rajasthan has so far reported 2,47,168 Covid cases and 2,181 deaths, health officials said.
--IANS
arc/arm
