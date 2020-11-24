Jharkhand coronavirus update: 219 Covid cases, 2 fresh fatalities reported

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,07,688 on Tuesday as 219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 953, he said.

Dhanbad and Ranchi districts reported one fresh fatality each, the official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 68, followed by Bokaro (29) and East Singhbhum (27), he said.

The state now has 2,202 active cases, while 1,04,533 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

has tested 16,591 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

