Maharashtra coronavirus update: Pune reports 3,298 Covid cases, 84 deaths

district reported 3,298 new



cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western district.

Also, 1,431 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the infection, the official said.

"Of the 3,298 cases, 1,336 were reported from areas under Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,45,291 patients.

"With 764 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 78,081," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Cantonment Board areas increased to 60,649, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)