Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet nod to scheme to train teachers abroad
Maharashtra court rejects Raj Thackeray's discharge plea in 2008 case

MNS had staged a state-wide agitation demanding preference for Marathi youth in railway jobs and Thackeray had been arrested over the issue

Topics
Maharashtra | Raj Thackeray

Press Trust of India  |  Sangli 

Raj Thackeray

A local court in western Maharashtra's Sangli district on Friday rejected Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's plea seeking discharge in a 2008 case related to a protest organized by his party's workers.

MNS workers had staged protest in Shirala in the district against Thackeray's arrest in Mumbai, and a case under IPC sections related to unlawful assembly and breach of peace was registered. The FIR also named Thackeray besides nine others. Assistant public prosecutor Ranjit Patil opposed the discharge plea and stated that it can not be decided till all the witnesses depose.

The court upheld his argument, Patil said in a statement here. MNS had staged a state-wide agitation demanding preference for Marathi youth in railway jobs and Thackeray had been arrested over the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 10:00 IST

