Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31, cases cross 30,000-mark

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE: Air India set to resume partial services from mid-May
Coronavirus LIVE: 105 Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal; 459 in Maharashtra
Coronavirus LIVE: India toll hits 1,000; over 940,000 recovered globally
Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra nears 10,000-mark; TN reports 104 new cases
-
Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid-19, on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 in view of the surging cases.
Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order in this regard which stated, "The government in exercise of the power conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till midnight of May 31, 2020."
ALSO READ: Coronavirus Live
The decision came on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown come to an end.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 30,706 cases of Covid-19 including 1,135 deaths and 7,088 cured patients.
The nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,108 discharged/cured patients.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU