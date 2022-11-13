JUST IN
Supreme Court collegium perfect, doesn't require fine tuning: Ex-CJI Lalit
Andaman & Nicobar islands may face squalls, heavy rains on Nov 15-16
Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister
Coral select algae partnerships to ease environmental stress: Study
Study shows how turtles fared decade after oil spill in US' Kalamazoo River
Lotus in G20 logo reveals our traditional identity, says Rajnath Singh
UP govt to provide transport facilities to attend Mela at Gorakhnath Temple
Elephant herd enters rubber estate in Kerala; resist drive to push them out
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Punjab CM Mann orders review of all arm licenses to check gun culture
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt orders change in writing style of 2 Marathi letters

The Maharashtra government has ordered that letters 'La' and 'Sha' in the Marathi language, that have "Hindi influence" currently, will be written in a certain way in the Devanagri script

Topics
Maharashtra | Marathi

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

The Maharashtra government has ordered that letters 'La' and 'Sha' in the Marathi language, that have "Hindi influence" currently, will be written in a certain way in the Devanagri script, an official said on Sunday.

The changes will be applicable in all government communication as well as textbooks recommended by the state education board, he said.

"The letters 'La' and 'Sha' are written in a different way currently. This style has influence of Hindi. The state government has now decided through an order that it will be written in the Devanagari script," he explained.

The state government appointed committee for language has also recommended the usage of a 'chandrabindu', one of various linguistic symbols called diacritics, to indicate the nasal pronunciation of a vowel, the official added.

There are 36 consonants and 16 initial vowels in Marathi in the Devanagari script, a writing system used by more than 120 languages.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU