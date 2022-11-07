JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt will plan film city between Mumbai and Thane: CM Shinde

The Maharashtra government will work on planning a film city between Mumbai and Thane cities to provide a wider platform to artists, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said

Topics
Maharashtra government | Mumbai | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

The Maharashtra government will work on planning a film city between Mumbai and Thane cities to provide a wider platform to artists, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said.

Speaking at an event on Sunday where noted Marathi theatre actor Prashant Damle was felicitated for the 12,500th show of his play 'Eka Lagnachi Gosht', Shinde said the state government will support Marathi theatre and cinema.

"There is a lot of shooting happening in Thane too," he said, adding that a film city will be planned between Mumbai and Thane.

Thane is located 23 km from the state capital.

Shinde also also said a nodal officer would be appointed to review and inspect the condition of drama auditoriums and take necessary steps to improve them.

A recommendation has been forwarded to the Centre to confer the Padma award on Damle, the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 09:43 IST

