Maharashtra: Major fire engulfs godown in Thane, no casualty reported

A major broke out at a



logistics godown located in a village near Bhiwandi city in district of in the early hours of Wednesday, a civic official said.

No casualty is reported, he said.

The blaze erupted around 4:30 AM and it is yet to be brought under control even after four hours, said Santosh Kadam, who heads the Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Two engines and a jumbo water tanker were rushed to the spot in Amane village, around 20 kms away from Bhiwandi.

The cause of the will be investigated, Kadam added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)