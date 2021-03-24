Maharashtra: Major fire engulfs godown in Thane, no casualty reported

-
A major fire broke out at a
logistics godown located in a village near Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, a civic official said.
No casualty is reported, he said.
The blaze erupted around 4:30 AM and it is yet to be brought under control even after four hours, said Santosh Kadam, who heads the Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
Two fire engines and a jumbo water tanker were rushed to the spot in Amane village, around 20 kms away from Bhiwandi.
The cause of the fire will be investigated, Kadam added.
