Mizoram reports its highest single-day spike of 69 coronavirus cases

on Wednesday reported its



highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 1,192, he said.

Six Army men were also among the new patients, the official said.

The 69 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Aizawl district.

has not reported any fatality due to COVID-19.

The northeastern state now has 442 active COVID-19 cases while 750 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the health department, 46,414 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)