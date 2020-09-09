J&K reports 1,617 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike yet

As many as 1,617 more persons tested positive in on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, as the total number surged to 47,542.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that 894 of the new cases were reported from Jammu division and 723 from the Kashmir division.

A total of 17 more patients succumbed on Wednesday -- 10 in Jammu and 7 in Kashmir division -- taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 832.

As many as 33,871 patients have recovered, while the active cases total 12,839, including 6,608 in Jammu division and 6,231 in Kashmir division.

