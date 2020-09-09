Gujarat's coronavirus case count goes up by 1,329, death toll by 16

Gujarat's tally



rose to 1,08,295 with the addition of 1,329 new cases on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With 16 fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,152, it said.

As many as 1,336 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 88,815, the department said in its release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 82.01 per cent.

Like Tuesday, the number of recovered cases exceeded the new cases on Wednesday.

With 75,936 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested so far in the state crossed the 30-lakh mark and rose to 30,01,383.

Tests conducted in the last 24 hours wereat the rate of 1,168.24 tests per day per million population, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,08,295, new cases 1,329, deaths 3,152, discharged 88,815, active cases 16,328 and people tested so far 30,01,383.

