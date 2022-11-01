JUST IN
Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit Morbi today to take stock of situation
Business Standard

Maharashtra pilgrims' death: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

ANI 

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde

According to officials, Chief Minister contacted the district administration and instructed proper treatment to be given to the injured.

According to officials, Chief Minister contacted the district administration and instructed proper treatment to be given to the injured.

He has also directed an immediate inquiry into how the accident happened, as per officials.

Earlier on October 31, seven pilgrims were killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV hit a group of 32 Warkari (pilgrims) near Sangole town in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday evening.

According to Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardespande, "Accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town on Sangola - Miraj Road near the border area of Solapur district, a group of 32 pilgrims (Warkaris) was on Pilgrimage to lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur they started their walk from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district."

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

The SUV was being driven by a 75-year-old man who rammed the car into the group walking on the roadside after he lost control. Police are on the spot and investigating the case.

Police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited.

Further information is awaited.

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 08:35 IST

