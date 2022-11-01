JUST IN
Business Standard

Antonio Guterres 'deeply saddened' by Morbi bridge tragedy: Spokesperson

The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday sending hundreds of people plunging into the waters below

Topics
Antonio Guterres | Gujarat | Accidents

IANS  |  United Nations 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply saddened" by the Morbi bridge tragedy that has claimed the lives of more than 140 people, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," Dujarric said on Monday.

The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday sending hundreds of people plunging into the waters below.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 07:24 IST

