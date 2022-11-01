Antonio Guterres 'deeply saddened' by Morbi bridge tragedy: Spokesperson

-
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply saddened" by the Morbi bridge tragedy that has claimed the lives of more than 140 people, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
"He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the people and government of India, and wishes a quick recovery to those injured," Dujarric said on Monday.
The suspension bridge over Machchhu river in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday sending hundreds of people plunging into the waters below.
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 07:24 IST
